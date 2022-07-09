Report: Robert Lewandowski Would Prefer Move To Barcelona Or Chelsea Than Stay At Bayern Munich

Polish goal-scoring machine Robert Lewandowski still looks to depart the German champions with Barcelona and Chelsea being acceptable destinations.

According to cfbayern, the 33-year-old expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich after spending eight years with the club. Lewandowski has said previously that Barcelona would be his preferred destination.

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

However, it has been reported that negotiations between Bayern Munich and Barcelona have become complicated, which has caused Chelsea and now PSG to step up their interest.

Lewandowski is set to be the number one target for the French club, as they look to strengthen their attack.

The Polish forward has been known as a proven goal scorer, scoring 344 goals in 375 games for the German champions, he has definitely been a key part of Bayern Munich's success over the years.

The question would be, would Barcelona finically be able to afford Lewandowski due to the current situation at the club. Its been reported that the Spanish side owes up to £88 million in wages to the players at the club.

Barcelona is currently in negotiations to sign Chelsea target Raphinha, both sides have agreed on personal terms with the Brazilan but talks have slowed down. Leeds United has given the Spanish club 48 hours to sign Raphinha otherwise the Brazilain could be heading to Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea sending their £100 million forward Romelu Lukaku out on loan, the Blues have looked to Raheem Sterling to bolster their attack. A deal of £45 million-plus add-ons has been offered, both sides are confident the deal will be confirmed very soon.

