Skip to main content

Report: Robert Lewandowski Would Prefer Move To Barcelona Or Chelsea Than Stay At Bayern Munich

Polish goal-scoring machine Robert Lewandowski still looks to depart the German champions with Barcelona and Chelsea being acceptable destinations.

According to cfbayern, the 33-year-old expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich after spending eight years with the club. Lewandowski has said previously that Barcelona would be his preferred destination. 

Lewandowski

However, it has been reported that negotiations between Bayern Munich and Barcelona have become complicated, which has caused Chelsea and now PSG to step up their interest. 

Lewandowski is set to be the number one target for the French club, as they look to strengthen their attack. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Polish forward has been known as a proven goal scorer, scoring 344 goals in 375 games for the German champions, he has definitely been a key part of Bayern Munich's success over the years. 

The question would be, would Barcelona finically be able to afford Lewandowski due to the current situation at the club. Its been reported that the Spanish side owes up to £88 million in wages to the players at the club. 

Barcelona is currently in negotiations to sign Chelsea target Raphinha, both sides have agreed on personal terms with the Brazilan but talks have slowed down. Leeds United has given the Spanish club 48 hours to sign Raphinha otherwise the Brazilain could be heading to Stamford Bridge. 

Raphinha Leeds United

With Chelsea sending their £100 million forward Romelu Lukaku out on loan, the Blues have looked to Raheem Sterling to bolster their attack. A deal of £45 million-plus add-ons has been offered, both sides are confident the deal will be confirmed very soon. 

Read More Chelsea News

Allegiant stadium
News

Chelsea's USA Pre-Season Fixtures And Where You Can Watch Them

By Melissa Edwards5 minutes ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City's Nathan Ake Agrees To Personal Terms With Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Screenshot 2022-05-18 at 17.43.06
News

News: Chelsea Announce Blue's Squad To Travel To America For Their Pre-Season Tour

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Forced To Speed Up' Negotiations For Sevilla's Jules Kounde

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

‘Follow in Mount’s Footsteps’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher Would Be a Great Singing for Aston Villa

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer News

Report: 20 ‘Top Clubs’ Are Interested in Chelsea Target Matheus Nunes

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

‘A Massive Miss’ - Pundit Thinks Manchester City Are Making a Mistake Selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta Champions League Trophy
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Cesar Azpilicueta's Transfer To Barcelona Is Not 'Imminent'

By Stephen Smith7 hours ago