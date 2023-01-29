Report: Roberto De Zerbi Addresses Moises Caicedo Situation

Moises Caicedo is not in the squad to face Liverpool for Brighton today, and his manager Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking about the situation prior to the game.

Arsenal are expected to try again with another bid for the player, but Brighton are not interested in selling Caicedo for below the quoted £90million fee.

Chelsea have not yet ruled themselves out of making a move for the player before the window is shut.

Moises Caicedo is not in the squad to face Liverpool today. IMAGO / Paul Marriott

As reported by Ben Jacobs via ITV, Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking about the Moises Caicedo situation today before the Liverpool game, and hopes to keep the player in the coming days.

Speaking on the situation, De Zerbi had this to say, “Moises is a good guy. We will see tomorrow, & in the next days, what happens. We hope he stays with us until the end of the season... we will see the best solution for club, for him and for us."

Caicedo wants to leave and is awaiting the hopeful agreement between either Arsenal or Chelsea. The preference at the minute is Arsenal due to the title race they are in.

No bid has been made by Chelsea since they had a £55million bid rejected last week, but they are yet to rule themselves out of the running completely and could yet make a move.

The final days of the window will be intriguing in the case of Moises Caicedo.

Read More Chelsea Stories: