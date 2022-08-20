Report: Roma And Spurs Join Inter Milan In The Race For Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah looks set to leave on loan this summer with Thomas Tuchel looking to bring in at least one new centre-back to strengthen the Blue's defence.

According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Italian side Roma have joined the race to take Chalobah on a loan deal for the season.

The two sides now look to battle it out with Inter Milan where fellow teammate Romelu Lukaku is on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old looks to be concerned about game time this season after only being used as a bench player in Chelsea's first two games of the season. Furthermore, Chelsea continues talks for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

If the Blues were to bring in another defender, it could seriously knock Chalobah down the pecking order.

Chelsea has already brought in Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella who have already walked into the Blue's defence and look to become regular starters.

Tuchel is not done there, the Blues continue to pursue French defender Fofana but have had two bids rejected already.

Chelsea looks to come back with a third bid however, Leicester City is keen to price the defender over £80 million which would make him the most expensive defender in football.

