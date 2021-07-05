Report: Marcos Alonso is Attracting Interest From Jose Mourinho's Roma

The Spaniard could be set for the exit door this summer, linking up with a former Blue.

AS Roma are considering signing Chelsea and Spain defender Marcos Alonso, according to reports in Italy.

It is believed that Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are in the market for a left-sided player following the injury to Chelsea target Leonardo Spinazzola at this summer's Euro 2020.

According to Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia, Marcos Alonso is an option for the Italian club this summer.

Alonso could be set for Chelsea exit amid Italy interest (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite the interest, it is beleived that Alonso is not Roma's first choice due to his high wage demands. The Italians would need Chelsea to pay part of his wages if a move was to happen this summer.

However, Alonso has attracted interest from several other top European clubs including Barcelona and Inter Milan - who would be willing to pay the wages.

Barcelona are preparing for left-back Junior Firpo to leave the club this summer and Alonso has been lined up as a replacement

Alonso has been a long-term target for the Catalans, with the club having already agreed a deal to take the defender on loan last season. However, Junior Firpo remained at Barcelona so it was not necessary to loan in the Spaniard.

It has also been reported that Inter Milan will pursue Alonso despite Achraf Hakimi opting to join Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea.

Spinazzola was showing fine form for Italy before his unfortunate injury (Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Alonso has featured more under Thomas Tuchel than he did Frank Lampard last season, however still finds himself as back-up to Ben Chilwell.

The Spaniard may have to leave if he wishes to find himself in the international set-up for Spain again and with Chelsea currently employing three left-backs, a deal could be in the pipeline if Emerson Palmieri does not move this summer.

Chelsea have previously been linked with Italy and AS Roma star Leonardo Spinazzola as a possible replacement for Alonso if he were to leave this summer, however the Italian's fine Euro 2020 tournament was cut short after injurying his Achilles tendon in the quarter final against Belgium.



