Report: Roma Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

IMAGO / News Images

Roma are now interested in signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. Chelsea are unlikely to sell the player to Newcastle.

Hakim Ziyech's future is yet to be resolved as we enter the final days of the transfer window, but he could yet be offered a way out of Chelsea with a move to Rome.

There is interest in the player from Jose Mourinho and Roma, and it could be something they look to try and do as we approach the end of the window.

Chelsea are more likely to allow Ziyech to leave on a permanent deal than a loan.

Roma are interested in signing Hakim Ziyech.

According to Di Marzio, Roma want Hakim Ziyech and he is currently one of the main targets to replace Nicolo Zaniolo if he leaves the club this month.

Chelsea are looking for a fee of around £17.5million for Ziyech, which is significantly less than the £30million they wanted for him in the summer.

Ziyech is open to a move away from Chelsea and it will now be down to Roma to make a move for the player to determine whether a deal is possible.

Chelsea are open to selling Hakim Ziyech.

Newcastle have interest in Ziyech from within the Premier League but Chelsea are not willing to allow the player to join a top four rival.

There has been no concrete move made by Roma yet, and they may be waiting to see if Zaniolo does leave the club before making an official move for Ziyech.

Chelsea are willing to negotiate, and Ziyech still has chances to leave Chelsea before the end of the month.

