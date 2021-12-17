Report: AS Roma Showing Loan Interest in Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Serie A side AS Roma are showing interest in a potential move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to reports.

The Italian club are managed by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho and currently sit in sixth in the country's top flight.

It is believed they are keen to recruit new players in the January transfer window to bolster their chances for the rest of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Il Romanista, Roma have been showing increased interest in Loftus-Cheek over the last few days.

A move to the Italian capital would see the midfielder reunite with former Blues striker Tammy Abraham, who made a permanent move there in the summer transfer window.

The report suggests that the club would be able to afford his wages in a loan deal until the end of the season.

As well as this, the 25-year-old's style of play and experience would help Mourinho's side throughout the rest of the campaign.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Loftus-Cheek has enjoyed a lot of game time at Chelsea so far this season, making 17 appearances in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel.

With injuries to the likes of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, the Cobham academy product has heavily featured in the side in recent weeks, with Roma now believed to be eyeing up a move for him next month due to his impressive performances.

He featured in the midfield during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday night, which saw the Blues lose pace on Premier League leaders Manchester City as they chase their sixth title.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube