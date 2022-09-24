Skip to main content
Report: Roma Want To Sign Trevor Chalobah From Chelsea

Trevor Chalobah has been linked with a move away, and Jose Mourinho could be interested in taking him to Roma.

Trevor Chalobah has been linked with a move away in recent months, and the Chelsea defender may be given a chance to join the Seria A and work under a Chelsea legend.

Jose Mourinho's Roma have started off well this season, and the ex-Chelsea man is interested in letting Trevor Chalobah prove himself for Roma, as they try and push up the table towards hopefully eventually challenging for the league title.

Chalobah was tipped to leave on loan this summer, but a deal never materialised.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Jose Mourinho is looking to sign Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah. The defender has had a turbulent time in recent months at the club under Thomas Tuchel, and could be given a life line abroad under Mourinho.

The Roma manager as given chances to many ex-Premier League players. Tammy Abraham has established himself as a fan favourite in Rome, and Chris Smalling has really gone from zero to hero and become a really solid defender in the Seria A.

Graham Potter's appointment may change the mind of Trevor Chalobah, but looking at the success of Abraham and Smalling, it would be no surprise if the centre back wanted to try something new.

The signings of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly mean game time will not be at a premium for Chalobah this season, and a move away could seriously benefit the career of a player with bundles of talent.

