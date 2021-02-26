Report: Roman Abramovich 'confirms' Chelsea ready to outspend Premier League rivals this summer

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly ready to outspend his Premier League rivals to bring the best talent across Europe to the club this summer.

It was an extremely busy and expensive summer at Stamford Bridge in the last summer transfer window as they spent in excess of £200 million to land the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell to back then-manager Frank Lampard.

Now Thomas Tuchel is at the helm, who has steadied the ship at Chelsea since his appointment last month, and the club are ready to back him also this summer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

It has previously been reported that the Blues will have a transfer budget of £259 million, and a new report has suggested that they are ready to spend big this summer.

As per the Sunday World, Abramovich has 'confirmed' that Chelsea will look to outspend their Premier League rivals to lure the best players to west London.

(Photo by ANGEL RIVERO/MARCA/SIPA/Sipa USA)

Chelsea have been linked with several players already ahead of the summer window, including Borussia Dortmund duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Haaland is a top target for the Blues and Chelsea are a frontrunner in the race to sign a Norwegian. They are also one of four clubs to be able to afford the 20-year-old, his agent Mino Raiola revealed after he delivered an update on his future at Dortmund.

It appears that Chelsea are ready to blow their competitors out of the water this summer to signify a statement of intent.

READ MORE: 5 Erling Haaland alternatives Chelsea could sign this summer

READ MORE: The latest on Fikayo Tomori's AC Milan and Chelsea future

READ MORE: Chelsea 'emerging as strong contenders' to sign Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland & Jadon Sancho

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube