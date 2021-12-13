Report: Roman Abramovich is 'Very Interested' in Eden Hazard's Sensational Chelsea Return

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is 'very interested' in bringing Belgian Eden Hazard back to the club in a sensational return from Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 30-year-old left the club in 2019 but has struggled since joining the Spanish side.

As per Super Deporte via Sport Witness, Abramovich is interested in bringing the Chelsea legend back to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

This comes after reports that Real Madrid would be willing to sell the winger for a mere fee of £21 million as West Ham and Everton are interested in the Belgian.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for their former player in the past and could finally make a move to bring him back to the club in January.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has recently admitted that Hazard could leave Spain in Janaury as he said: "Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Hazard featured 352 times for Chelsea in his seven years at the club. He amassed 110 goals and 92 assists in blue and is widely regarded as one of the most talented players to have ever worn the shirt.

He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup before his move to Madrid, with his final game for the club coming in the 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku, with the Belgian scoring a brace.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube