Report: Roman Abramovich 'Would Love' to Sign Romelu Lukaku Amid Erling Haaland Pursuit

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich 'would love' to re-sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are eyeing a new centre-forward and the 28-year-old is on the list of striking targets along with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Chelsea had been keen on bringing the Belgian back to west London after his departure in 2014, but he insisted he would be staying at Inter Milan this summer.

"Yes, I am staying," admitted Lukaku on his future at Inter last month. "I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Chelsea have been reported to have already agreed terms with Lukaku should a deal happen,

But according to a new report from 90min, Chelsea are turning their attention to Haaland. They are prepared to offer up to £150 million for the Borussia Dortmund forward.

However, they also claim that owner Roman Abramovich 'would love' for Lukaku to be the striker that the Blues sign this summer. He is one of his 'favourite' players however after his declaration of intent to stay at Inter, they are now ready to switch their focus to Haaland.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

