Report: Roman Abramovich Ready to Fund 'Serious' £150M Move for Erling Haaland

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to back Thomas Tuchel by trying to sign Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

Tuchel is looking to bolster his attacking line with a new centre-forward in the summer window and Haaland is believed to be the number one target. Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have been looked at as possible alternatives but the Norwegian is the primary candidate for the Blues.

The 20-year-old has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer and Dortmund are reluctant to sell this summer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

However, BILD's latest report claims Chelsea are 'not relaxed' and Abramovich is 'serious' about Haaland and wants to bring him to west London.

Dortmund are believed to want £150 million for Haaland this summer and Abramovich is ready to release the funds to show his commitment to the blockbuster deal, as per the report.

Sporting director Michael Zorc insists they are planning for the new season with Haaland amid interest from Chelsea.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube