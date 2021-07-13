Report: Roman Abramovich Ready to Release Investment to Land Erling Haaland

Roman Abramovich is ready to show his commitment after giving the green light for Chelsea to sign Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

Erling Haaland is Chelsea's priority this summer at centre-forward. The Blues are looking to strengthen their squad to boost their 2021/22 Premier League title hopes.

Chelsea have been told by Dortmund it will take a £150 million bid for them to sell the 20-year-old this summer ahead of his £68 million becoming active next summer.

Sipa USA

And as BILD also report, Abramovich is ready to show his 'immediate commitment' to signing Haaland by releasing the funds needed to sign the Norwegian.

But Abramovich wants players sold to offset a move for the Dortmund forward. They include Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

Dortmund's stance has remained the same, insisting he will be part of the squad next season. "We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season," said sporting director Michael Zorc.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube