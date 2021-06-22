Report: Chelsea Owner Abramovich Set to Bankroll Summer Transfers

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Roman Abramovich to Bank Roll Summer Signings

Chelsea could be in for a huge transfer window.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made it clear to the hierarchy at Chelsea that he is ready to bankroll top-tier signings, if deals can be agreed this summer.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi already this transfer window.

It is believed that a price of £150 million would be required to lure wonderkid Haaland to Stamford Bridge whilst Inter Milan are holding out for €75 million to sell Hakimi.

According to Football Insider, the Chelsea boss is eager to attract top talent from around Europe to join the Blues this summer and is ready to spend big to improve the squad.

Chelsea smashed their transfer record to bring in Kai Havertz last season and could be ready to do it again.

Chelsea's Champions League win has given the club an advantage over their rivals as the victory swelled the Blues' bank balance.

The club believe they can compete with anyone for top signings due to the vast resources available whilst the Chelsea prepare for another major recruitment drive.

Last summer saw the recruitment of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy and the spending is not set to stop there.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

