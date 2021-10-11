Report: Roman Abramovich's Stance on Eden Hazard's Chelsea Return Revealed

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's stance on the Blues' interest in bringing Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge has been revealed, as he is a fan of the Belgian, according to reports.

The 30-year-old departed Chelsea back in 2019 but could be set for a sensational return after an uninspiring spell in Spain.

As per El Nacional, Abramovich is one of the motivators behind bringing Hazard back to Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Artyom Geodakyan/TASS/Sipa USA

The Russian is 'increasingly convinced that Hazard would once again be one of the best players in the world' if he returned to Chelsea.

Abramovich did all he could to convince Hazard to sign for Chelsea back in 2012 as the Blues beat competition from Europe's top clubs and he could do all he can to get Hazard nearly ten years later.

This comes following reports that Chelsea have entered 'informal' talks with Florention Perez and Real Madrid over a potential transfer for the Belgian in the future.

Photo by Rafa Huerta/SPP/Sipa USA

Real Madrid are keen to get rid of the player, trying to recover part of the €115 million that they paid Chelsea to sign Hazard and Abramovich's desire to bring Hazard back to England could prove to be key if a deal is to happen.

However, a deal may not make sense unless Chelsea sell first. The Blues are stacked in attacking areas with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi all fighting for a place in the front three.

