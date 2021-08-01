Report: Roman Abramovich's Stance on Jules Kounde Deal Revealed Amid Kurt Zouma's Reluctance in Swap Deal

Kurt Zouma's refusal to move to Sevilla has not tempered the idea of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in the club's pursuit for defender Jules Kounde, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues are still determined to secure their man.

As per El Des Marque, Zouma's reluctance to move to Sevilla has not changed Abramovich's stance on signing Kounde this summer.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Recent reports have suggested that the west London club are prepared to pay 'hard cash' for the defender if Zouma refuses to move to Andalucia.

Chelsea will still sign Kounde whether or not Zouma departs for Seville this summer.

The French international has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, meaning that Chelsea could pay up front to secure his services this summer.

Zouma and Kounde spent time together at Euro 2020 Photo by Jean Emmanuel ETTY/SIPA/Sipa USA

The defender has already agreed on personal terms in west London, meaning that once the two clubs agree a fee, a move could happen quickly.

It has also been reported that even after signing Kounde, the Blues 'have enough' in the bank to secure one or two more 'big signings this summer' as Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been strongly linked.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube