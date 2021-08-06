Report: Roman Abramovich's Stance on Lionel Messi Revealed Amid Chelsea's 'Urgent Meeting' With Argentine's Environment

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's stance on signing superstar Lionel Messi has been revealed following the Argentine's release from Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The forward can sign for whoever he likes on a free transfer following the failed contract offer in Barcelona.

As per AS, Abramovich has set his eyes on Messi and is pushing for a deal.

Photo by PRESSINPHOTO

The report states that the Messi 'earthquake' has made Abramovich set his eyes on signing the Argentine as the owner has requested an 'urgent meeting' with Messi's environment.

Abramovich wants to 'start propping up the pitch' to bring Messi to Chelsea this summer as he knows that Manchester City will face a difficult time getting Messi due to their acquisition of Jack Grealish.

The news breaks after Barcelona and Messi were refused a contract extension by La Liga due to financial reasons.

The situation shocked the football world as Messi is now a free agent, available to talk to any other clubs.

Photo by LaurentLairys/Abaca/Sipa USA

It has been reported that Paris Saint-Germain currently lead the race for Messi's signature, however Abramovich is ready to get involved to try and convince the Argentine to sign for Chelsea this summer.

The Blues are set to sign Romelu Lukaku as they look for a goalscorer this summer but a move for Messi could happen as well.

Chelsea are one of the only clubs that could afford the financial package to bring in Messi this summer and the club want to 'listen to the claims of Messi' in case it were possible to 'undertake the operation'.

With Abramovich at the head of the move, could Messi end up in Blue this summer?

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube