Report: Romelu Lukaku Agrees Personal Terms With Chelsea Ahead of Five-Year Deal

The striker has agreed terms ahead of Stamford Bridge return.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea have agreed terms ahead of a potential move from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports.

The striker has been identified to lead the line for Thomas Tuchel's men.

As per Football.London, Lukaku has agreed terms with his former club Chelsea and now all that is left to do is strike a deal with Inter Milan.

Lukaku x2

It was previously reported that Lukaku is set to earn around £212,000 a week as he bags a five year contract in London, with the player having agreed personal terms with the club.

Lukaku has made it clear to the Inter hierarchy that he wants to make the move but the financial package is not the motivating factor. The Belgian believes that he has a better chance of winning trophies in London.

With personal terms sorted, all that remains is for the Blues to make an offer to the Italians that they cannot refuse and the new bid being prepared is expected to be in the region of €120/130 million, a figure that Inter Milan are likely to accept.

What has Thomas Tuchel said about Lukaku?

The Chelsea boss was questioned about the potential signing of Lukaku and responded to the rumours by saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation.

"You can imagine a lot of players want to come and join but we will not talk about that."

