Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Angered' by Links to Former Club Inter Milan

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is 'angered' over recent transfer links to his former side Inter Milan, according to reports. 

The Blues man returned to the west London side in the summer for a club record fee from the Serie A giants, and is now in his second stint at the club.

However as a result of the Belgian's poor form and controversial interview with Sky Italia in December, he has already been linked with a move back to the San Siro. 

imago1009992873h

According to The Telegraph, Lukaku is 'angered' by the speculation in Italy that he wants to leave the Blues amid the recent sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich.

He is also believed to be 'appalled' by the links and is keen for 'everyone at Chelsea to stick together', despite uncertainty over the future of the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There were reports suggesting that Lukaku was willing to take a wage cut in order for him to make a return to Inter, the club in which he won the Serie A title at last season.

However, The Telegraph say that he intends to stay at Chelsea and is 'upset' over the recent speculation.

imago1009784338h

Lukaku has made 31 appearances so far this season, scoring 11 and assisting two in all competitions.

He has struggled to have made an impact on the side since his move from Italy in August, with Kai Havertz now recently being chosen ahead of him in the starting XI.

The striker last featured off the bench against Norwich City midweek.

