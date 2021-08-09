Report: Romelu Lukaku Begins Chelsea Medical in Milan Ahead of £97.5M Transfer

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Romelu Lukaku for a club-record deal after he began his medical in Milan, according to reports.

Lukaku is set to join Chelsea for a reported £97.5 million which will make him the most expensive signing at the club. He will sign a five-year deal in west London worth in excess of £200,000-a-week.

Talks have been ongoing and a deal was finally agreed between the two clubs over the weekend. His medical was set to take place in Belgium, but the paperwork still hadn't been signed off on Sunday causing a delay in the deal.

Sipa USA

But claims in Italy report Lukaku's medical examinations are now underway at the Columbus Clinic in Milan.

Despite the delays in the deal, 'there is no doubt' Lukaku will return to Chelsea this summer. An official announcement is getting closer and closer.

Chelsea could include him in their UEFA Super Cup squad to face Villarreal on Wednesday night in Belfast but must register the 28-year-old in their 26-man squad by 11pm (UK) on Tuesday night.

Otherwise Lukaku will be in place in Thomas Tuchel's squad for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

