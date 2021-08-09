Report: Romelu Lukaku Completes Medical With ‘No Issues’ Ahead of Chelsea Return

Romelu Lukaku completed his medical ahead of a big-money move to Chelsea in Belgium on Monday morning, according to reports.

The 28-year-old was pictured holding a Chelsea shirt after completing his medical in Belgium on Monday, with the striker set to sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge, where he will earn where he will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax), which will make him the highest earner in west London.

It was suggested that though the Belgium international was happy at Inter, Lukaku's desire to return to Chelsea convinced the Italian club to cash in on their talisman, who is 'excited' to seal a move to the European Champions, seven years after he left the club to sign for Everton.

According to Sam Wallace of The Telegraph, Lukaku underwent his medical with 'no issues' on Monday morning, following which he is due to arrive in London by Tuesday morning to be confirmed as a Chelsea player.

It remains to be seen if Lukaku can be registered in time to feature in Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday.

It has been reported recently that a final agreement for Lukaku was struck during call between members of the two clubs' boards that took place at 2:50 PM [UK] on Saturday.

The striker is set to become the club's most expensive signing, a record previously held by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who signed for the Blues for £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Interestingly, Chelsea deliberately kept their final offer for Lukaku below the British-record £100 million spent by Manchester City to land Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Furthermore, the Anderlecht academy graduate was left out of the matchday squad in Inter's friendly against Parma on Sunday, with Lukaku set to complete a move to west London in the coming days.

