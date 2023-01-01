Report: Romelu Lukaku Confirms His Desire To Stay At Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku's future has been a question on the minds of a lot in the last few weeks, and the Belgian striker has today came out and answered the question with a plomb.

Chelsea are unlikely to want to bring Lukaku back to the club, but there is still the issue of what fee Inter Milan would have to pay. Chelsea paid £100million for Lukaku last summer, they would want some amount of that back.

Lukaku has confirmed that it's down to the two clubs now.

Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he wants to stay at Inter Milan. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Speaking to Sky Italia, Lukaku confirmed his desires for the future to stay at Inter Milan. The Belgian striker wants to be at the club for a long time.

“I want to stay at Inter for a long time. From this year my son also plays for Inter Youth Team and it will be amazing to continue here. We will talk with Chelsea at the end of the season to try to reach a solution”.

Lukaku's asking price has likely dwindled, and Chelsea would be lucky to get £50million for him due to his injuries this season and performances.

A one-year extension on the loan with an option to buy or obligation to buy at the end is not out of the question, but Chelsea may want the player off their books all together.

Talks will take place at the end of the season, and Romelu Lukaku's future is expected to be a lot more clearer in June.

