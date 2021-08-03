Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Considering Future' Based on Where He Will Win Trophies

Who will compete for the biggest trophies with Lukaku?

Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku is considering his future based on where he thinks that he will win more big trophies, Inter Milan or the Blues.

Chelsea have had a bid rejected for Lukaku already but will not give up on the forward.

As per Sempre Inter, Lukaku is considering his future after the offer from Chelsea and will make a decision based on where he is more likely to win big trophies.

The striker will make a decision over his future, deciding if he will leave or stay at Inter Milan based on sporting reasons.

The Belgian will not move for financial reasons but decide his future on where he thinks he is more likely to win big trophies.

Lukaku must make his decision as the Blues line up a second bid, following the rejected €100 million plus Marcos Alonso.

Lukaku dealt his former side a blow earlier on in the window by stating his intention to stay at Inter Milan for the 2021/22 campaign.

"Yes, I am staying," he said back in June. "I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

However, now he will take the time to weigh up his options and make a decision on his future, based on where he is more likely to win major trophies in the imminent future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube