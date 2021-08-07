Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Excited' for Chelsea Return Ahead of €115M Move From Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku is relishing his imminent move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea, where he will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax), which will make him the highest earner at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are expected a conclude a deal for Lukaku over the weekend, with the club waiting to strike a total agreement with Inter over the structure of the fee, following which the striker will be announced as a Chelsea player on either Monday or Tuesday.

According to 90min, Lukaku is 'excited' about his pending return to west London, with the forward set to return to the club he joined a decade ago, but failed to make a mark, and left after three years without scoring a competitive goal.

The Anderlecht academy graduate requested to be left out of the matchday squad in his current side's friendly against Parma on Sunday to complete a move to west London.

After agreeing personal terms with the Blues, whom he left to sign for Everton in 2014, the Belgium international is expected to complete a high-profile switch to Chelsea at the start of next week.

The Blues are very close to sealing a cash-only swoop for the forward, who bagged 30 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances for the Serie A outfit last season.

It was previously stated that Chelsea are ready to close a deal for Lukaku before the end of the week, with there being hopes of the former Manchester United man being available for the Blues' UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday.

It has further been said that the Inter Milan hierarchy will hold crunch talks with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia on Saturday to finalise a deal, whose details can be found here.

What has been said about the deal?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn to links of Lukaku's return, saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad.

"He's a fantastic player, but he's an Inter player, and I will not talk about him in this situation."

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello confirmed earlier this week that his client's future will be decided soon, saying: "You'll be able to listen to our reasons soon, however this turns out."

