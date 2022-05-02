Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Exploring Other Options' Amid Potential Chelsea Departure

Romelu Lukaku is said to be 'exploring other options' amid his potential departure from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Despite returning to the Blues at the beginning of the season, the Belgian striker has failed to make a big impact at the club after his highly impressive Serie A title winning campaign with Inter Milan last year.

There is now speculation that he could leave west London after just one season back at Chelsea, with Lukaku having limited gametime in recent weeks.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Nizaar Kinsella, via Goal, the 28-year-old is 'exploring other options' as a result of his lack of minutes on the pitch under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Although he has featured 40 times for the Blues in all competitions this season, many of those features have come off the bench, especially in the last few weeks.

Despite this, he is still believed to want to stay at the club and improve on his time so far and would want help from Chelsea's coaching staff in order for him to do so.

More questions were raised over his future at the club after their defeat to Everton on Sunday, with Tuchel choosing not to bring the striker on despite the Blues needing to score a goal.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

After the game the German boss revealed why he chose not to substitute the striker on, as he said: "Because we brought Jorginho off. We only had three changes."

Reports last week also suggested Lukaku himself is concerned about his future at the reigning World and European Champions, and talks are set to be held in the summer.

