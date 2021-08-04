Report: Romelu Lukaku Ready for Chelsea Return Despite Inter Milan Stance

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Romelu Lukaku Gives Green Light to Returning to Chelsea This Summer

Big Rom is going home.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku is ready to leave Inter Milan to return to Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's stance all summer long has been that he would remain at Inter for the 2021/22 campaign. Lukaku stated his intention to stay at the San Siro, saying: "Yes, I am staying."

But Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of their former striker this summer and despite have an approach and contract offer rejected by the Belgian, have continued to try to convince him and Inter over a transfer this summer.

5

And as per the Telegraph, Chelsea have done just that. Lukaku is ready to re-join the Blues this month and will agree to a move should the Blues pay the big-money to Inter Milan.

Lukaku remains happy at Inter Milan but he is set on a return to Chelsea now where the Blues will pay him in the region of £250,000-a-week. 

Chelsea now need to agree a fee with the Serie A champions. They have had a €100 million plus Marcos Alonso bid rejected but are believed to be preparing another offer in the hope Inter accept and give the green light for the Belgium international to depart.

sipa_33488407

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta insisted Lukaku was 'untouchable' this summer but that firm stance appears to have been shattered as a deal gets ever more likely.

"Romelu Lukaku is untouchable for us this summer, absolutely. He’s a key player for Inter," Marotta said to Sport Mediaset at the end of July.

Lukaku was Chelsea's 'back up' choice this summer after they ended their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland due to being priced out of an eye-watering move.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

E7tl5fTX0AAypBe
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Pre-Season Clash vs Spurs Is a Must-Win Game for Chelsea

sipa_33488401
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Ready for Chelsea Return Despite Inter Milan Stance

1004588166
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea End Erling Haaland Transfer Pursuit Amid Lukaku Chase

sipa_33186794
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

sipa_33415334
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-Season Friendly

1002852522
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Romelu Lukaku Would Be the Perfect Signing for Chelsea

1003113322
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Flattered' by Chelsea Interest & Could 'Push For Closure' of Deal

1002671674
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Re-Launch €120M Bid For Romelu Lukaku