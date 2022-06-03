Skip to main content

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Hoping' to Force Through Move to Inter Milan Ahead of Chelsea Exit

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is hoping to force through a move to Inter Milan, according to reports in England.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with a summer departure in the Italian press as a return to Inter looks likely for the forward.

As per the Telegraph, Lukaku is hoping that he can force a move back to Italy and leave Chelsea this summer.

The report states that Lukaku is hoping that he can force his way back to Inter as Chelsea could consider a loan for their number nine.

Senior sources at both sides are convinced he wants to quit Chelsea after a disappointing return to Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, Chelsea are thought to want to demand a 'significant' loan fee, close to £20 million. An option to buy could be included which would cover the remainder of the fee that was paid to Inter Milan last summer.

When he was asked by an Italian reporter, about his future in recent days, the Belgian striker replied: "I can’t speak.”

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has insisted that while they are in 'no rush' to complete a deal, they are keen on bringing the 29-year-old back to the San Siro.

It looks like a deal could happen in the summer to see him return to Italy, where he scored 64 goals in 95 games under Antonio Conte.

However, Chelsea would prefer him to move to Bayern Munich in the hope that it will aid their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Lukaku but it looks increasingly likely that he will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

