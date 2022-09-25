Report: Romelu Lukaku Is Not Planning On Coming Back To Chelsea

The story of Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea will always be a bitter one for the fans to swallow. So much potential and hope, especially after the start to the season he had in those first few games.

But it all fell by the way side, and ended up being a reunion from hell for both the club and the Belgian striker. Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter, and is not planning on returning to Chelsea.

The player is on a one-year loan deal, but that can and may be extended.

Romelu Lukaku is planning on staying at Inter Milan. IMAGO / Dimitri Charles

According to Fabrizio Romano, Romelu Lukaku is not even contemplating returning to Chelsea any time soon. The player is fully focused on his career in Milan, and does not at the moment have any plans to return to Chelsea.

The one-year loan deal that Lukaku is on could be extended, and it is already being discussed. The striker is more or less done at Chelsea, and barring any sort of miracle, will likely never play for the club again.

Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea career looks to be over. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It was a tough ending for both player and fan, especially for a player who came through the academy. But Chelsea and Lukaku have had problems since the infamous Inter Milan interview, and for both parties a clean break is beneficial.

Chelsea replaced Lukaku with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and will the hoping the Gambian will have the tools to fire them into the top four this season.

