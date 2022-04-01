Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Romelu Lukaku Loan Move to Inter Milan Considered

Inter Milan are still looking at bringing Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku back to the club this summer, according to reports.

In the summer of last year, Lukaku left the San Siro for a club-record £97.5 million return to Stamford Bridge, but it hasn't fully worked out for the forward so far. 

The 28-year-old has 12 goals in 34 appearances for Chelsea this term, but that hasn't come without frustration and controversy, which included his dramatic interview with Sky Italy at the end of last year. 

imago1010787818h

He has found himself in and out of the side as Thomas Tuchel looks to find his perfect attacking trio combination, with Lukaku not starting any of the last three Premier League games that he's been included in the matchday squad. 

Lukaku has been frustrated by the claims he's not happy in England, and despite this, Calciomercato in Italy report that Inter Milan haven't given up on the Belgium international.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although a permanent move is unlikely, the hypothesis of a loan move is still on the tip and could be considered this summer. 

imago1010787754h

Chelsea are currently unable to carry out any transfer activity due to the sanctions placed on the Club following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

With the Club currently up for sale, until the takeover process is completed, no futures can be resolved - that goes for Lukaku or any other player in Tuchel's squad.

For now, Lukaku's focus will be on helping his team in any way he can between now and the end of the season. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010656856h (2)
News

Chelsea Learn Summer Transfer Window Schedule as Premier League Confirm Dates

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0048619359h
News

Revealed: What Inter Boss Simone Inzagha Said About Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku After Only 10 Days Training

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1009579635h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Considering Switching International Allegiance From England to Ghana Following World Cup Qualification

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010363994h (1)
Transfer News

Report: No Decision Made on Antonio Rudiger Future Despite Barcelona Meeting

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010787772h
News

Christian Pulisic Delivers Three-Word Chelsea Verdict Ahead of Brentford Clash

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1010844845h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea Teammates Are His Closest Friends

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1010837067h
News

Chelsea Bidders to Submit Premier League Approval Documents

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1010579170h
News

Petr Cech Discusses Chelsea's Champions League Quarter-Final Clash Against Real Madrid

By Nick Emms13 hours ago