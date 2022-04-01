Inter Milan are still looking at bringing Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku back to the club this summer, according to reports.

In the summer of last year, Lukaku left the San Siro for a club-record £97.5 million return to Stamford Bridge, but it hasn't fully worked out for the forward so far.

The 28-year-old has 12 goals in 34 appearances for Chelsea this term, but that hasn't come without frustration and controversy, which included his dramatic interview with Sky Italy at the end of last year.

He has found himself in and out of the side as Thomas Tuchel looks to find his perfect attacking trio combination, with Lukaku not starting any of the last three Premier League games that he's been included in the matchday squad.

Lukaku has been frustrated by the claims he's not happy in England, and despite this, Calciomercato in Italy report that Inter Milan haven't given up on the Belgium international.

Although a permanent move is unlikely, the hypothesis of a loan move is still on the tip and could be considered this summer.

Chelsea are currently unable to carry out any transfer activity due to the sanctions placed on the Club following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

With the Club currently up for sale, until the takeover process is completed, no futures can be resolved - that goes for Lukaku or any other player in Tuchel's squad.

For now, Lukaku's focus will be on helping his team in any way he can between now and the end of the season.

