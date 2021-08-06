Sports Illustrated home
Report: Romelu Lukaku Makes Mind Up to Leave Inter Milan For Chelsea

The striker is on his way.
Romelu Lukaku has made his mind up to leave Inter Milan and return to Chelsea this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The striker is set to join Thomas Tuchel's side if Chelsea can find an agreement with Inter Milan.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku has made his mind up to leave the Italian Champions and join Chelsea, he is just 'waiting' for the move.

Lukaku is on the verge of returning to west London this summer with a new bid in excess of £100 million expected to be made soon by Chelsea.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Lukaku over a five-year contract and now all that is left is for the clubs to agree a transfer fee.

Developments have occurred quickly since the start of the week and Chelsea are hoping to end negotiations to make Lukaku's return official in time for the Super Cup final.

Tuchel remained coy on the move after he refused to comment on the Belgian.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

He added: "The board isn't offering players, that's not how it works so far. We talk to the board about players, have our own opinions, and the scouts have their opinions too. In the end we target players who in all our opinion could make our squad stronger, which is quite a challenge to find. And we're not only talking about talent but attitude because we have a strong squad.

"There are some players that we think they can be a good target and improvement in our squad. I will not comment on names as I don't like it when other coaches speak about my players. So hopefully you understand that."

