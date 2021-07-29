Sports Illustrated home
Report: Romelu Lukaku Rejects Chelsea Approach & Offer to Stay at Inter Milan This Summer

There won't be a return for the Belgian this summer.
Romelu Lukaku has rejected a chance to return to Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a switch back to west London during the summer transfer window. Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a world-class centre-forward and Lukaku was on the list of options which also included Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. 

Lukaku dealt his former side a blow earlier on in the window by stating his intention to stay at Inter Milan for the 2021/22 campaign.

"Yes, I am staying," he said back in June. "I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Now fresh reports by Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy claim Lukaku has turned an offer from the Blues down. Chelsea approached the Belgium international and offered him over €10 million per season, however he 'politely said no'.

Lukaku's plans are to stay at Inter Milan and so he 'immediately' rejected Chelsea's offer of a return this summer when they contacted their former striker.

After Antonio Conte departed the Nerazzurri earlier this summer, Lukaku's future was uncertain. But he has since pledged his future to the club and new boss Simone Inzaghi, and appears to be staying to lead the line in their hope to defend the Scudetto next season.

