Report: Romelu Lukaku Rejects Huge Chelsea Contract Offer After €100M Bid Rejected

The Blues have been dealt a blow, according to the Italian media.

Chelsea target and Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has rejected a contract offer to return to Stamford Bridge as the player is happy in Milan, according to reports in Italy.

With Tammy Abraham set to leave the Blues, Chelsea are in the market for a new striker.

As per la Gazetta dello Sport via Sempre Inter, Lukaku has rejected an offer of €15 million per season as he 'does not want to make the switch'.

Chelsea made a bid for Lukaku, including Marcos Alonso and €100 milion, which was turned down and Gazetta dello Sport have reported that the striker has turned down a contract offer to return to Chelsea.

The Blues have received the same response from Lukaku as previously, the Belgia is happy in Milan and does not want to leave this summer.

It will be difficult to acquire Lukaku as he has already expressed his intention to stay at Inter Milan this summer amid links to a return to the Premier League.

Speaking on his future, Lukaku hinted on staying at Milan to the media.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

It is reported that owner Roman Abramovich 'would love' for Lukaku to be the striker that the Blues sign this summer. He is one of his 'favourite' players and with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland being difficult to acquire, the Blues have turned to Lukaku.

