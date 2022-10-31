Skip to main content
Report: Romelu Lukaku Suffers Another Injury On Loan At Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has suffered another set-back while on loan at Inter Milan.

Inter Milan will be without Romelu Lukaku for another few weeks, as his loan deal at the club suffers yet another set-back after he only returned from injury recently. The Belgian has suffered yet another.

Lukaku is set to be fit in time for the World Cup for Belgium, but may not play again for Inter before it, which is a blow for the Italian side. Inter Milan paid the final part of the balance they owed to Chelsea this week.

It is Romelu Lukaku's second injury in the last two months.

Romelu Lukaku has suffered another injury.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Romelu Lukaku will definitely complete his current loan deal at Inter Milan, despite suffering yet another injury while on the loan. Lukaku is tipped to be fit for the World Cup, but will be sidelined for Inter Milan yet again.

The last year and a bit has been tough for Lukaku with injuries and rough times on the pitch at Chelsea, and this new injury is yet another step back in the wrong direction for the Belgian striker. 

The Belgian team will be blessed he's fit enough to travel to the World Cup, but Inter Milan may be fed up that he won't be fit to play for them yet again after he just returned from an injury recently.

Inter Milan were keen to extend the loan, and the recent injury is not felt to have changed that.

