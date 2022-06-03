Report: Romelu Lukaku Tells Inter He Will Convince Chelsea to Agree to Loan

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has told Inter Milan that he will convince the Blues to agree to let him depart on loan, according to reports in Italy.

Lukaku has struggled during his spell back in blue despite finishing the season as Thomas Tuchel's side's highest goalscorer, with 15 goals in all competitions.

As per Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, Lukaku has told Inter that he will take care of convincing Chelsea to let him leave this summer.

The report states that Lukaku is working personally to convince the Blues of the loan move.

It was recently reported that Lukaku is 'yet to hear' what Chelsea's stance is on his future.

Lukaku is said to be pushing for a move back to the San Siro, where he won the Serie A title in the season before he made his return to Stamford Bridge.

However, Inter Milan are unable to afford to pay near the £97.5 million that they received from Chelsea last summer, and would instead have to settle for a loan move.

Recent reports have stated that Lukaku rejected Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur as he has his eyes set on a return, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will allow him to leave.

But now the Belgian has promised Inter that he will convince Chelsea to let him return to the San Siro as we could see an end to his short stint back at Stamford Bridge.

