Skip to main content

Report: Romelu Lukaku Tells Inter He Will Convince Chelsea to Agree to Loan

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has told Inter Milan that he will convince the Blues to agree to let him depart on loan, according to reports in Italy.

Lukaku has struggled during his spell back in blue despite finishing the season as Thomas Tuchel's side's highest goalscorer, with 15 goals in all competitions.

As per Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, Lukaku has told Inter that he will take care of convincing Chelsea to let him leave this summer.

imago1010644184h

The report states that Lukaku is working personally to convince the Blues of the loan move.

It was recently reported that Lukaku is 'yet to hear' what Chelsea's stance is on his future

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lukaku is said to be pushing for a move back to the San Siro, where he won the Serie A title in the season before he made his return to Stamford Bridge.

imago1012064273h

However, Inter Milan are unable to afford to pay near the £97.5 million that they received from Chelsea last summer, and would instead have to settle for a loan move.

Recent reports have stated that Lukaku rejected Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur as he has his eyes set on a return, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will allow him to leave.

But now the Belgian has promised Inter that he will convince Chelsea to let him return to the San Siro as we could see an end to his short stint back at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012194321h (1)
News

Mason Mount Reflects on Goal Contributions Following End of Chelsea Season

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1011941195h
Transfer News

The Reason Romelu Lukaku Won't Leave Chelsea Before June 30 Amid Inter Milan Links

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011817036h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Hoping' to Force Through Move to Inter Milan Ahead of Chelsea Exit

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012194321h
News

'It’s Been up and Down' - Mason Mount Looks Back on Busy Chelsea Campaign After Player of the Year Award

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010644184h
Transfer News

Romelu Lukaku's Lawyer States 'Nothing to Comment on' Regarding Potential Chelsea Exit

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago0047887715h
News

Diego Costa Reveals Hilarious N'Golo Kante Prank During Time at Chelsea

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010918765h
Transfer News

Report: Nottingham Forest Want to Sign Chelsea's Armando Broja on Loan

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1011817036h (1)
Transfer News

Romelu Lukaku Reveals He 'Can't Speak' on Chelsea Future Amid Potential Departure

By Rob Calcutt5 hours ago