Report: Romelu Lukaku wants a return to Inter Milan following tough season at Chelsea

Belgium Striker Romelu Lukaku wants a return to former club Inter Milan following just one season back in the Premier League after leaving the Italian club in August 2021.

Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea after nearly 10 years on from his first spell with the club, where he left for Everton. (Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano the two clubs are in "direct talks" about a transfer however Inter Milan can only afford a loan deal. There is also the potential option for a swap deal.

The 28 year-old made a club record £97.5 million return to the west London club in the summer of 2021 and was Chelsea's top goal scorer last season with 14 goals although only 8 of those where in the Premier League.

The Belgian left the Italian side following 2 seasons after his move from Manchester United, within that time Lukaku scored 62 goals and won the Serie A title under former Chelsea boss Antonio conte.

Romelu Lukaku played under Antonio Conte for 2 seasons before they both made returns to England with Chelsea and Tottenham respectively. (Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA)

There were large amounts of speculation surrounding the future of Lukaku throughout most of the season after the striker delivered an interview in which he stated his frustration with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Following this, the Belgian was in and out of the starting 11 for the remainder of the season and continued to struggle for form as well as confidence.