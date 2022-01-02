Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Wants Inter Return Now' Following Unhappy Chelsea Claims

Author:

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku wants to end his spell at Stamford Bridge after just five months to rejoin Inter Milan, according to reports.

The 28-year-old made the switch to Stamford Bridge last summer for a club-record £97.5 million to complete his 'dream' Blues comeback.

Lukaku has made 18 appearances for Chelsea so far this season, scoring seven times in all competitions, but it has been hit by injury and Covid-19 setbacks.

imago1008907482h (1)

It has caused the Belgium international to be frustrated which saw him speak out in a secret interview with Sky Sport Italia without the club's or his agents knowledge.

"Physically I'm doing great. I'm just not very happy with the situation, but that's normal," Lukaku said. "I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally.

Read More

"I'm not happy with the situation but it's my job and I mustn't give up." 

The club were furious, as was head coach Thomas Tuchel who was perplexed over his comments. He has been subsequently dropped for their crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool for his actions

imago1008893956h

However it doesn't end there. His future is unclear, although the club and player are adamant he isn't leaving, and the brother of the Sky Italy journalist Matteo Barzaghi who interviewed Lukaku last month, has made a big claim suggesting the 28-year-old wants to leave Chelsea already.

"Lukaku only wants to return to Inter, he is already tired of London, tired of living in England. Romelu told my brother off the record that he wants to return to Inter now," said Marco Barzaghi.

ESPN report that Lukaku's future is growing increasingly uncertain following the club's latest move to drop him from the matchday squad. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008907467h
