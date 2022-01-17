Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Wants' Inter Milan Transfer 'Expecting Different Situation' at Chelsea

Chelsea's club-record signing Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan as he was 'expecting a whole different situation' since his departure, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues striker has struggled upon his return to Stamford Bridge and could already be eyeing an escape plan.

As per calciomercatio.com, the Belgian was expecting a 'whole different situation' at Chelsea and would like to return to Inter Milan.

This comes after Lukaku was heavily criticised for an interview with Sky Italia, where he told the Italian media that he would like to return to Inter whilst he is still in his prime.

The striker went on to criticise Chelsea's system for not getting the best out of him, which led to Thomas Tuchel dropping Lukaku against Liverpool.

It has clearly not worked out for the 28-year-old during his first months at Chelsea, with Tuchel criticising his performance against Manchester City.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues only registered one shot on target and three in total during the 90 minutes, with Lukaku missing two guilt edged chances.

When asked about the Belgian, Lukaku said: "He had a huge chance. He is included on this. We want to serve him, he's part of the team. The performance in the first-half upfront, we can do much better. We had a lot of transition chances."

His future is looking uncertain at the club, but Chelsea will not be prepared to make a loss on their club-record signing just yet as they hope he can turn thing around this season.

