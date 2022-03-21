Report: Romelu Lukaku Wants to Leave Chelsea and is Eyeing Exit

Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Chelsea and is 'eyeing the exit' from the club despite only joining in the summer, according to reports.

The Blues man rejoined the west London side in the summer of 2021 and became their club record signing.

However he has been unable to replicate the form he showed at former side Inter Milan since he signed, with Lukaku now believed to be looking to leave.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Football Insider, a source has told them that the Belgian international is 'not happy' at the club and is looking for an exit.

It is believed he is 'fed up' of not being a constant starter for the side, with Kai Havertz being their recent first choice option up front.

He wants to join a team that 'makes better use of his attributes', with his time at the World and European Champions yet to be as successful as previous seasons.

Recent reports suggested that Lukaku had been 'angered' by links to his former side Inter amid Chelsea's uncertainty after current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

IMAGO / PA Images

He has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Blues so far this season, with 12 goals and two assists to his name.

The striker scored against Middlesbrough in their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday evening, with Hakim Ziyech also netting against Boro.

Chelsea will now face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals at Wembley as they look to reach the final for the third consecutive season.

The Eagles will be unable to play Conor Gallagher though as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube