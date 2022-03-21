Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Romelu Lukaku Wants to Leave Chelsea and is Eyeing Exit

Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Chelsea and is 'eyeing the exit' from the club despite only joining in the summer, according to reports. 

The Blues man rejoined the west London side in the summer of 2021 and became their club record signing. 

However he has been unable to replicate the form he showed at former side Inter Milan since he signed, with Lukaku now believed to be looking to leave. 

imago1010718578h

According to Football Insider, a source has told them that the Belgian international is 'not happy' at the club and is looking for an exit.

It is believed he is 'fed up' of not being a constant starter for the side, with Kai Havertz being their recent first choice option up front.

He wants to join a team that 'makes better use of his attributes', with his time at the World and European Champions yet to be as successful as previous seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Recent reports suggested that Lukaku had been 'angered' by links to his former side Inter amid Chelsea's uncertainty after current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

imago1010719522h

He has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Blues so far this season, with 12 goals and two assists to his name.

The striker scored against Middlesbrough in their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday evening, with Hakim Ziyech also netting against Boro.

Chelsea will now face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals at Wembley as they look to reach the final for the third consecutive season.

The Eagles will be unable to play Conor Gallagher though as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479508h (2)
News

Revised Bids for Chelsea Football Club Slowing Down Sale Process

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1010561548h
News

Raine Group 'Express Optimism' Getting Deal in Place to Sell Chelsea Before April

By Matt Debono43 minutes ago
imago1010757867h
News

Revealed: Why Conor Gallagher Will be Ineligible for Crystal Palace to Face Chelsea in FA Cup Semi-Finals

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010479508h (2)
News

Centricus-Led Consortium Makes Chelsea Takeover Offer Worth Over £3BN

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010377002h
News

Reece James Set to Withdraw From England Squad After Chelsea Request

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1008870497h
News

Report: Woody Johnson Makes 'Big Solo Offer' for Chelsea as Raine Review Takeover Offers

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago0078499516h
News

Why Sir Martin Broughton's Bid for Chelsea Could Face Scrutiny from Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010567957h
News

Chelsea Bidders Expecting to Hear From Raine Group Imminently Over Outcome of Offers

By Matt Debono3 hours ago