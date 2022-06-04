Report: Romelu Lukaku Wants to Quit Chelsea in the Summer

Romelu Lukaku wants to quit Chelsea this summer just one year after he joined for a club record fee, according to reports.

The Blues signed the Belgian international from Inter Milan in August 2021 but after a promising start to life in his second stint at Stamford Bridge, he struggled to find the back of the net throughout most of the season.

He could now leave the West London side in the coming weeks, having scored just 15 goals all season.

According to The Telegraph, Lukaku wants to force a move back to his former side Inter in the summer transfer window.

They say that senior sources on both sides of the potential deal are convinced that the 29-year-old wants to quit Chelsea after only one season back in blue.

Lukaku scored just 15 minutes into his debut when the Blues beat Arsenal back in August, before netting a brace against Aston Villa and the winner against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

He would soon go on a poor run of form though, and an ankle injury would see him sidelined for some games.

At the turn of the year it was revealed that Lukaku was unhappy at the club, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel dropping him from the squad to face Liverpool as a result of him taking part in a secret interview with Sky Italia.

Lukaku soon returned to the side after apologising to the fans and ended the season with 17 goal contributions in 44 appearances.

