Skip to main content

Report: Romelu Lukaku Wants to Quit Chelsea in the Summer

Romelu Lukaku wants to quit Chelsea this summer just one year after he joined for a club record fee, according to reports. 

The Blues signed the Belgian international from Inter Milan in August 2021 but after a promising start to life in his second stint at Stamford Bridge, he struggled to find the back of the net throughout most of the season. 

He could now leave the West London side in the coming weeks, having scored just 15 goals all season. 

imago1010644184h

According to The Telegraph, Lukaku wants to force a move back to his former side Inter in the summer transfer window.

They say that senior sources on both sides of the potential deal are convinced that the 29-year-old wants to quit Chelsea after only one season back in blue.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lukaku scored just 15 minutes into his debut when the Blues beat Arsenal back in August, before netting a brace against Aston Villa and the winner against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

He would soon go on a poor run of form though, and an ankle injury would see him sidelined for some games.

imago1011817036h (1)

At the turn of the year it was revealed that Lukaku was unhappy at the club, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel dropping him from the squad to face Liverpool as a result of him taking part in a secret interview with Sky Italia.

Lukaku soon returned to the side after apologising to the fans and ended the season with 17 goal contributions in 44 appearances.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009691594h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona 'Serious' About Jules Kounde Interest Despite Chelsea Leading Race

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010105763h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Boss Simone Inzaghi Wants to Sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Paulo Dybala

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012115250h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Must Reduce Wages to Sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012194444h (5)
News

Report: New Chelsea Ownership Set to Hire New CEO & Sporting Director

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1012234864h (1)
News

Mason Mount Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Season

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Tells Inter He Will Convince Chelsea to Agree to Loan

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1012194321h (1)
News

Mason Mount Reflects on Goal Contributions Following End of Chelsea Season

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1011941195h
Transfer News

The Reason Romelu Lukaku Won't Leave Chelsea Before June 30 Amid Inter Milan Links

By Nick Emms15 hours ago