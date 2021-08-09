Sports Illustrated home
Report: Romelu Lukaku Will Return to Chelsea This Summer Despite Medical Uncertainty

He is on his way - a matter of when and not if.
Romelu Lukaku will complete his return to Chelsea this summer despite the uncertainty around his medical, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is yet to undergo his medical ahead of his club-record £97.5 million transfer to Chelsea from Inter Milan.

A deal has been agreed between the two clubs this summer after lengthy talks while personal terms are also thought to be agreed with Lukaku expected to be handed a five-year contract on his Stamford Bridge return.

Lukaku had been reported to be set to have his medical on Sunday before flying to London to finalise his transfer but that didn't materialise. 

Despite the delay, the BBC's Simon Stone insists 'there is no doubt' Lukaku will be heading back to Chelsea this summer. It is now all down to timing of when the deal will go through.

Why has Lukaku's medical been delayed?

As per reports, the paperwork between the two clubs was still being finalised on Sunday evening which has seen Lukaku's medical delayed.

Chelsea were reportedly hoping to have him in their Super Cup squad to face Villarreal on Wednesday night in Belfast but time is running out. They have a deadline of 11pm (UK) on Tuesday to add him to their 26-man squad.

