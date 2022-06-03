Skip to main content

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Yet to Hear' Chelsea Stance Amid Inter Milan Transfer Links

Romelu Lukaku is 'yet to hear' what Chelsea's stance is on his future amid interest from former side Inter Milan regarding a potential loan move this summer, according to reports.

The Belgian has had a fairly unsuccessful return to Stamford Bridge, scoring 15 goals in all competitions despite facing several spells on the sideline.

As per reports in Belgium, via Kristof Terreur, Lukaku is yet to be told of Chelsea's stance on his future at the club.

Lukaku is said to be pushing for a move back to the San Siro, where he won the Serie A title in the season before he made his return to Stamford Bridge.

However, a deal is unlikely to be on a permanent, with Inter Milan struggling financially despite selling the Belgian for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer.

Recent reports have stated that Lukaku rejected Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur as he has his eyes set on a return to the Serie A, where he enjoyed his best spell.

It is believed that Chelsea are hopeful that a full pre-season under Thomas Tuchel could bring improvement next season.

However, Lukaku has not been told about this stance by Chelsea amid rumours that he could be heading for an exit in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea will be hoping to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League next season and will need a regular goalscorer to do so, hoping that Lukaku can find his form from Inter Milan and previous clubs, otherwise they must dip in the market for a replacement forward.

