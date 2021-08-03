Report: Romelu Lukaku's Agent 'Pushing' For Chelsea Transfer This Summer

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello is pushing for a transfer to Chelsea for his player this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues have had a bid of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso rejected by Serie A Champions Inter Milan.

As per Alfredo Pedulla, Lukaku's agent is pushing for a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The sports agent has an 'excellent and backdated relationship' with Chelsea and Marina Granovskaia and believes that a move to Chelsea would be the best option for Lukaku this summer.

The news comes as Lukaku is set to consider his options and think about where he is most likely to win 'big trophies' in the immediate future.

Lukaku's agent's relationship with Chelsea is clearly strong, as he celebrated the London club winning the Champions League last season.

The Blues are 'determined' to land the Belgian, who has history at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian's future is 'in his own hands' as Chelsea look to secure the 28-year-old's services this summer but he has previously committed his future to the Italian club.

"Yes, I am staying," admitted Lukaku previously on his future at Inter. "I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

It is up to Lukaku whether he returns to Stamford Bridge or continues to lead the line for financially troubled Inter going into the 2021/22 season.

What has Thomas Tuchel said regarding new signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

