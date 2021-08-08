Report: Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea Medical Delayed Ahead of Club-Record Transfer

Romelu Lukaku is set to undergo his Chelsea medical on Monday ahead of a transfer to Stamford Bridge, according to reports in Italy.

It was previously reported that the striker would undergo a medical on Sunday but this appears to have been delayed.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Lukaku will undergo a medical on Monday rather than Sunday as previously reported.

It had previously been reported that Lukaku was scheduled to undergo his Chelsea medical on Sunday in Belgium before flying to London to finalise his big-money transfer back to the club.

However, Di Marzio has reported that the medical will 'in all likelihood' be carried out on Monday and not Sunday.

Personal terms had been previously agreed after Lukaku expressed his desire to return to London and on Saturday a breakthrough was made when the two clubs agreed a fee of £97.5 million.

Sipa USA

All that remains in the transfer is for the Belgian to complete his medical and sign for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel finally adds a striker to his squad.

He is set to be announced as a Blue in the early parts of next week with the club keen to ensure that Lukaku is ready to play the first match of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace.

What has been said about the deal?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn to links of Lukaku's return, saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad.

"He's a fantastic player, but he's an Inter player, and I will not talk about him in this situation."

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello confirmed earlier this week that his client's future will be decided soon, saying: "You'll be able to listen to our reasons soon, however this turns out."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube