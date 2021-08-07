Report: Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Medical Scheduled, Due in London Within 24 Hours

Romelu Lukaku is scheduled to undergo his Chelsea medical on Sunday in Belgium before flying to London to complete his big-money transfer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is on the verge of sealing a return to the club he left back in 2014 to Everton before having spells at Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Chelsea have been in hot pursuit of a centre-forward this summer and negotiations have been ongoing with Inter to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Personal terms had been previously agreed after Lukaku expressed his desire to return to London. But on Saturday a breakthrough was made when the two clubs agreed a fee of £97.5 million.

All that is left to do is for Lukaku to complete his medical and sign on the dotted line, and David Ornstein has confirmed the medical and travel arrangements.

Lukaku will undergo a medical in Belgium on Sunday ahead of his £97.5 million switch. He should then travel to London within 24 hours and will either land in London late Sunday night or on Monday morning.

Lukaku asked Inter to miss their friendly against Parma on Sunday to finalise his Chelsea transfer.

He is set to be announced as a Blue in the early parts of next week as Chelsea are keen to have him in place and ready at Thomas Tuchel's disposal before the start of their 2021/22 Premier League which begins on August 14 to Crystal Palace.

