Report: Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Transfer 'Unlikely' to be Formally Completed Before Premier League Opener

The transfer saga may drag out further.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are 'unlikely' to 'formally complete' Romelu Lukaku's transfer from Inter Milan before Saturday's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, according to reports.

The 28-year-old completed his medical in Milan earlier on Monday at the Columbus Clinic. but may not make his move official before the weekend.

As per the Athletic, Lukaku is set to be unavailable for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

sipa_31885825

A private plane took the Belgian from France to England on Wednesday evening, but it appears that Lukaku may not complete his transfer until after the opening game of the season.

The Athletic continue to report that the transfer is 'unlikely to be formally completed before this weekend's fixture'.

The Belgian international will sign a five-year contract on his return to the club he left seven years ago in 2014 in a move worth up to £97.5 million.

sipa_33488401 (1)

The deal has been delayed as Inter Milan searched for a replacement for Lukaku but appear to have sealed a deal to bring Edin Dzeko to the club.

The delay meant that Lukaku did not sign in time for Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup victory against Villarreal but the Blues were hoping to have the striker in before the Premier League opener.

Thomas Tuchel appears to have finally added a striker to his squad as the Blues attempt to mount a title challenge in the 2021/22 season as well as compete to retain the Champions League trophy but it remains to be seen as to when the signing will be formally completed.

