Report: Romelu Lukaku's Future is 'in His Own Hands' Amid Chelsea Interest

Romelu Lukaku's future at Inter Milan is 'in his own hands' as Chelsea are looking to bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are eyeing a new centre-forward and the 28-year-old is now the main target.

As per David Amoyal, Lukaku's future is in his own hands.

Chelsea are keen on bringing the Belgian back to west London after his departure in 2014, but he insisted he would be staying at Inter Milan this summer.

"Yes, I am staying," admitted Lukaku on his future at Inter last month. "I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Previous reports have stated that Roman Abramovich 'would love' for Lukaku to be the striker that the Blues sign this summer. He is one of his 'favourite' players however his declaration of intent to stay in Italy could see Chelsea miss out on their man.

The Belgian has a decision to make as Chelsea are set to submit a second bid for Lukaku, with Inter having already rejected an offer of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

