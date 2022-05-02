Skip to main content

Report: Romelu Lukaku's Priority to Remain at Chelsea Despite Exploring Options

Romelu Lukaku prefers to remain at Chelsea rather than move away from the club despite exploring his options, according to reports.

It was recently revealed that Lukaku is said to be 'exploring other options' amid his potential departure from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

However, Goal continue to report, that his preference would be to remain at Chelsea and make his second spell at the club more successful than his first.

imago1011653027h

The Belgian also ultimately wants the support from the coaching staff to allow him to flourish at Chelsea.

This comes after the forward sat out the Blues' 1-0 loss at Goodison Park to his former club Everton.

Lukaku looked disappointed on the bench as Chelsea were in dire need of a goalscorer, with Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic preferred as options from the bench.

After the game the German boss revealed why he chose not to substitute the striker on, as he said: "Because we brought Jorginho off. We only had three changes."

imago1011712116h

Although he has featured 40 times for the Blues in all competitions this season, many of those features have not come from the start as he has been frustrated with a lack of game time in recent weeks as Thomas Tuchel has preferred Kai Havertz in attack.

Reports last week stated that Lukaku is concerned about his future at Chelsea, with talks set to be held in the summer to decide on his future under the new ownership.

