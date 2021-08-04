Report: Romelu Lukaku's Reasons for Chelsea Return Revealed

Romelu Lukaku's reasons for returning to Chelsea this summer have been revealed, as per the latest reports.

Chelsea are hot on the tails of Inter Milan this summer with the Blues keen on bringing Lukaku back to west London. Thomas Tuchel wants a world class centre-forward and it appears Lukaku is the man they are turning to.

They have been priced out of a deal for Erling Haaland and have now turned their attention to landing their former striker who left the club in 2014 to Everton for £28 million.

The hierarchy have already had an offer of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso rejected but they are expected to make another bid this week. Lukaku has given the green light for a return to Chelsea this summer should the Blues make the required big-money bid to Inter.

Inter are braced for another bid for Lukaku and despite Lukaku being happy at the San Siro, he is ready to move.

And as per the Sun, the reasons to why he is ready to come back to England have been revealed.

Lukaku believes he has 'unfinished business' in west London following his first spell at the club. He wants to show he is 'real deal' in the Premier League and he is seen as the man to take Roman Abramovich's club towards a title charge next season.

It is now a matter of when not if regarding Chelsea's next bid. Tuchel has already been in talks with Lukaku as per claims in Italy. A deal could be finalised by the end of the week.

Chelsea's 2021 summer transfer window is now well and truly underway.

