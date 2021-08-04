Report: Romelu Lukaku's Reasons for Chelsea Return Revealed

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Why Romelu Lukaku Wants to Return to Chelsea This Summer

He's on the verge of a Stamford Bridge return.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku's reasons for returning to Chelsea this summer have been revealed, as per the latest reports.

Chelsea are hot on the tails of Inter Milan this summer with the Blues keen on bringing Lukaku back to west London. Thomas Tuchel wants a world class centre-forward and it appears Lukaku is the man they are turning to.

They have been priced out of a deal for Erling Haaland and have now turned their attention to landing their former striker who left the club in 2014 to Everton for £28 million.

sipa_33488407

The hierarchy have already had an offer of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso rejected but they are expected to make another bid this week. Lukaku has given the green light for a return to Chelsea this summer should the Blues make the required big-money bid to Inter.

MORE: Comment - Why Romelu Lukaku would be the perfect signing for Chelsea this summer.

Inter are braced for another bid for Lukaku and despite Lukaku being happy at the San Siro, he is ready to move.

And as per the Sun, the reasons to why he is ready to come back to England have been revealed.

sipa_33488401

Lukaku believes he has 'unfinished business' in west London following his first spell at the club. He wants to show he is 'real deal' in the Premier League and he is seen as the man to take Roman Abramovich's club towards a title charge next season.

It is now a matter of when not if regarding Chelsea's next bid. Tuchel has already been in talks with Lukaku as per claims in Italy. A deal could be finalised by the end of the week. 

Chelsea's 2021 summer transfer window is now well and truly underway.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33489901
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku's Reasons for Chelsea Return Revealed

E7tl5fTX0AAypBe
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Pre-Season Clash vs Spurs Is a Must-Win Game for Chelsea

sipa_33488401
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Ready for Chelsea Return Despite Inter Milan Stance

1004588166
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea End Erling Haaland Transfer Pursuit Amid Lukaku Chase

sipa_33186794
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

sipa_33415334
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-Season Friendly

1002852522
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Romelu Lukaku Would Be the Perfect Signing for Chelsea

1003113322
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Flattered' by Chelsea Interest & Could 'Push For Closure' of Deal