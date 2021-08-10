Report: Romelu Lukaku's Route to Chelsea - Final Plans Revealed Before Completing £97.5M Transfer

Romelu Lukaku is completing the final stages of his Chelsea transfer before his return to Stamford Bridge is finalised and made official.

The 28-year-old had his medical at the Columbus Clinic Centre on Monday in Milan, which was later confirmed that he passed it with no issues.

Lukaku was seen leaving the medical and holding a Chelsea shirt in the vehicle transporting him away from the facility.

Lukaku then arrived at the airport and was thought to be heading to London but there was a slight change of plan. He flew to Nice instead.

The Belgian will fly to London on Tuesday instead ahead of his club-record £97.5 million transfer worth in excess of £200,000-a-week on a five-year contract.

His announcement could come on Tuesday, on the day of when Thomas Tuchel's side fly to Belfast for their UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday - a game Lukaku is expected to not be involved in.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the plans for Lukaku and his team ahead of his return to London.

Lukaku and his agent Federico Pastorello flew to Nice on Monday evening for some 'technical stuff'.

They will complete some paperwork and have meetings in Monaco on Tuesday at his agent's headquarters in Monaco.

Lukaku will then fly to London to finalise his transfer before making his club-record return official.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on Lukaku

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of their Super Cup clash, he said on Lukaku: "This is the kind of profile that we don't have in our squad right now and that we are looking for. It's still not the moment to talk about names because we have nobody signed yet and we will show all the respect to other clubs.

"Romelu is one of the guys like Haaland at Dortmund, Lewandowski at Bayern, Harry Kane at Tottenham, who is a real number nine who loves to score and who has a presence in the box. That is not a secret. The sentence (Tuchel describing Lukaku as a 'fantastic player') is easy to repeat for any coach in the world.

"But (his) is the kind of profile we're looking for and if it is possible to convince agents and clubs, we will do our best."

Lukaku is thought to be flying out to Belfast with the rest of his new teammates to meet them before their Premier League opener on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

