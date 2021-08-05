Report: Romelu Lukaku's Super Cup Chances Rates as Chelsea Face Battle Against Time to Secure Signing

Romelu Lukaku's chances of featuring for Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup have been rated ahead of a potential move from Inter Milan, with the Blues looking to do a deal within the next 48 hours, according to reports.

The Blues have identified the Belgian as the man to lead the line going into next season.

According to reports in Belgium through Kristof Terreur, the plan for Chelsea is to get Lukaku signed in the next 2-3 days so that he can play in the Super Cup final.

Chelsea will have their first chance to claim silverware aas Thomas Tuchel's men face Villarreal in the Super Cup final.

Chelsea have lost the last two Super Cup's that they have featured in and Lukaku has his own history in the competition.

Back in 2013, Lukaku missed the decisive penalty as Chelsea lost to Bayern Munich in a shootout.

The striker will be determined to put things right against Villarreal if he signs in time as he has 'unfinished business' in London.

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Lukaku and have reportedly had a bid accepted for the forward.

The 28-year-old has made it clear he wants to return to west London and Tuchel was tight-lipped on a Lukaku return when asked.

Chelsea will be hoping to get a deal done as soon as possible and to have their new forward available for the Super Cup clash on Wednesday.

