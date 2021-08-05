Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Romelu Lukaku's Super Cup Chances Rates as Chelsea Face Battle Against Time to Secure Signing

Could Lukaku play in the Super Cup?
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku's chances of featuring for Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup have been rated ahead of a potential move from Inter Milan, with the Blues looking to do a deal within the next 48 hours, according to reports.

The Blues have identified the Belgian as the man to lead the line going into next season.

According to reports in Belgium through Kristof Terreur, the plan for Chelsea is to get Lukaku signed in the next 2-3 days so that he can play in the Super Cup final.

sipa_33032549

Chelsea will have their first chance to claim silverware aas Thomas Tuchel's men face Villarreal in the Super Cup final.

Chelsea have lost the last two Super Cup's that they have featured in and Lukaku has his own history in the competition.

Back in 2013, Lukaku missed the decisive penalty as Chelsea lost to Bayern Munich in a shootout.

sipa_33489901

The striker will be determined to put things right against Villarreal if he signs in time as he has 'unfinished business' in London.

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Lukaku and have reportedly had a bid accepted for the forward

The 28-year-old has made it clear he wants to return to west London and Tuchel was tight-lipped on a Lukaku return when asked

Chelsea will be hoping to get a deal done as soon as possible and to have their new forward available for the Super Cup clash on Wednesday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33032549
Transfer News

Report: How Much Romelu Lukaku Will Earn at Chelsea Following Potential Inter Move

1002473226
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku's Super Cup Chances Rates as Chelsea Face Battle Against Time to Secure Signing

sipa_33488407
News

Why Romelu Lukaku Will Count as a Homegrown Player For Chelsea

Tuchel confused
News

Thomas Tuchel on Villarreal And Unai Emery Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final

1004501147
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea In-House Training Match Ahead of Villarreal Clash

sipa_33273629
News

Billy Gilmour Reveals How He Won Thomas Tuchel's Trust Ahead of Norwich Loan

1004481872 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reject Several From Genk For Striker Ike Ugbo

1002671674
Transfer News

Report: Why Thomas Tuchel is a 'Significant Factor' in Romelu Lukaku Move From Inter Milan