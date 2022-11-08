Report: Romeo Lavia Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

Chelsea had a £50million bid rejected for Southampton midfielder and former Manchester City academy star Romeo Lavia in the summer, and they may be about to renew their interest for the player in January.

Lavia was a Joe Shields recruit for Southampton while he was at the club and in charge of recruitment, and could now help Chelsea get the Belgian midfielder into the club.

The Blue's are prepared to launch another offense for Lavia in the next transfer window as they target midfielders.

Chelsea may try for Romeo Lavia in January. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Simon Phillips, a super agent by the name of Hayden Dodge has said that Todd Boehly is about to put an executive board consisting of three people together at Chelsea. Christopher Vivell, Stuart Webber and Joe Shields.

The trio have one name on the top of their list for Chelsea to target in January is Romeo Lavia, and they may attempt to sign the Southampton midfielder.

The dillema with signing Lavia is the fact Manchester City have a buy-back clause in his contract. Chelsea would effectively have to pay over the odds to ensure Manchester City could not hijack any deal.

Chelsea have long standing interest in Romeo Lavia. IMAGO / Sportimage

Lavia is someone Chelsea have admired for a while, and feel it's a deal they can get done despite the fact Manchester City have a say in where he goes and when at this particular moment in time.

One to keep an eye on in January as Chelsea look to bolster their midfield.

