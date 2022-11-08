Skip to main content
Report: Romeo Lavia Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Romeo Lavia Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

Chelsea could renew interest for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in January.

Chelsea had a £50million bid rejected for Southampton midfielder and former Manchester City academy star Romeo Lavia in the summer, and they may be about to renew their interest for the player in January.

Lavia was a Joe Shields recruit for Southampton while he was at the club and in charge of recruitment, and could now help Chelsea get the Belgian midfielder into the club.

The Blue's are prepared to launch another offense for Lavia in the next transfer window as they target midfielders.

Romeo Lavia

Chelsea may try for Romeo Lavia in January.

According to Simon Phillips, a super agent by the name of Hayden Dodge has said that Todd Boehly is about to put an executive board consisting of three people together at Chelsea. Christopher Vivell, Stuart Webber and Joe Shields.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The trio have one name on the top of their list for Chelsea to target in January is Romeo Lavia, and they may attempt to sign the Southampton midfielder.

The dillema with signing Lavia is the fact Manchester City have a buy-back clause in his contract. Chelsea would effectively have to pay over the odds to ensure Manchester City could not hijack any deal.

Romeo Lavia

Chelsea have long standing interest in Romeo Lavia.

Lavia is someone Chelsea have admired for a while, and feel it's a deal they can get done despite the fact Manchester City have a say in where he goes and when at this particular moment in time.

One to keep an eye on in January as Chelsea look to bolster their midfield.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

Report: Mateo Kovacic And Edouard Mendy's Chelsea Future's In Doubt

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
News

Thiago Silva Named In Brazil Squad For 2022 World Cup

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Among Frontrunners To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Pepe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Arsenal For Porto Winger Pepe

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Could Be Jude Bellingham Alternative For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Expected To Stay At Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Could Wait For Real Madrid Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett